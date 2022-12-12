Ace CC, Tridents Club script convincing victories

KPPL Edition-III

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 12: Ace Cricket Club and Tridents Cricket Club today registered convincing victories over their rivals in the ongoing Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) Edition-III, being organised by Lalitaditya Education, Sports and Health Organisation, under the patronage of its President, Anil Bhat and overall supervision of Ankur Bagati and Ashish Kachroo at KC Sports Club ground, here.

In the first match played today, Ace Cricket Club got the better of TM Cricket Club by 7 wickets.

Batting first, TM Cricket Club scored a modest total of 115 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Vinayak Pandita scored 25 runs off 26 balls, studded with 2 fours and one six.

Amrit Koul took 3 wickets for Ace Cricket Club by conceding 17 runs in his 4 overs, while Hemant Raina and Anmol Wali bagged 2 wickets each.

In reply, Ace Cricket Club chased the target easily in 12.5 overs by losing 3 wickets, thus won the match by 7 wickets. Hritik Bhat top scored with 43 runs off 29 balls with 5 boundaries, while Suraj Koul contributed 22 runs to the total.

Amrit Koul of Ace Cricket Club was declared as the man of the match for his brilliant bowling display.

In another match, Tridents Cricket Club defeated Ikvat Cricket Club in an easy contest by a big margin of 46 runs.

Batting first, Tridents scored a big total of 182 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Mikhil Bhan top scored with 55 runs off 43 balls, studded with 8 fours and one six, while Sushant Ganjoo contributed valuable 40 runs to the total.

For Ikvat Cricket Club, Shashi Kaul took 3 wickets by giving away 21 runs in 4 overs.

In reply, Ikvat Cricket Club managed to score 136 runs in 20 overs thus lost the match by 46 runs.

For Tridents Club, Surinder Raina took 3 wickets by conceding 31 runs in his 4 overs, while Praful Dhar and Vaibhav Koul bagged 2 wickets each. Mikhil Bhan was adjudged as the man of the match for his magnificent batting show.