Aamir Sports Club wins CPL final

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 7: Aamir Sports Club has lifted the trophy of Chanderkote Premier League (CPL) by wining final match at Chanderkote Ground, Ramban here today.

The winning team defeated Shining Star by chasing a target of 151 runs. The event was witnessed by the thousands of cricket lovers encouraging the youth to participate in the sports events for their overall development.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam inaugurated the final cricket match in presence of BDC Chairperson Ramban, Amjad Ali; Tehsildar Ramban, Mohammd Rafiq, PRIs besides other officers.

The championship was organized by the Youth of Chanderkote headed by Ex Serviceman Surjeet Kumar under the Khelo India movement. Appreciating the local youth for organizing such well organized sports events, the Deputy Commissioner assured full cooperation from district administration for organizing more tournaments.

He also advised them to keep away from the means of drugs for living a healthy and happy life besides contributing to the development of the nation.