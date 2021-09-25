5th Fencing C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: 5th Srinagar District Fencing Championship, organised by District Srinagar Fencing Association under the aegis of Adhoc Committee J&K Amateur Fencing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and DYS&S, concluded at Indoor Hall BHSS Rawalpura, here today.

About 70 players including boys and girls from different Government and private Schools of Srinagar participated in Epee, Foil and Sabre events. Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council, Nuzat Ara, was chief guest on the occasion while MadamTanveera Principal GHSS Rawalpura and Rashid Ahmed Choudhary were among the guests of honour.

Razia Sultan (PEM, NIS Qualified Coach) was the organising secretary of the event, whereas PEM Niyaz Ahmed and PET Mehmood, Sawan Magotra and Chahat Singh were among the technical experts.

In men’s sabre, Numaan of BHSS Nawakadal, Amaan of BHSS Rawalpura won Gold and Silver medals, whereas Bronze medals was shared by Zain ul Abid of Gandhi College and Zibran of BHSS Natipura, whereas in foil men, Zakir of BHSS Jawahar Nagar and Danish of BHSS Hyderpura bagged top two medals respectively and Muneeb of Srinagar Public School and Uzair of BHSS Soura shared Bronze medal.

In epee men category, Owais, BHSS Rawalpura & Ram Pariyar, BHSS Rawalpura secured Gold and Silver medals while Aamir, BHSS Rawalpura won Bronze medal.

In women sabre’s section, Mehvish Mushtaq, BHSS Telbal and Saika, GHSS Nishat clinched top two medals, while Saista and Adiba of GHSS Kothibag shared Bronze medal, whereas in epee girls, Mehak and Arjula of GHSS Nawakadal clinched Gold and Silver respectively and Bronze medals ware shared by Doha, GHSS Nawakadal and Angila, GHSS Nawakadal. Moreover, in foil girls, Zainab Gulzar and Zainab Mukhtyar of GHSS Nawakadal bagged top two positions, whereas 3rd position was shared by Nazima of GHSS Amirakadal and Simran of GMS Rampura.