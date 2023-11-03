52nd KVS National Sports Meet begins in Jammu

*1300 girl students, 200 escort teachers from 25 KVS participating

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: The 52nd National Sports Meet 2023-24 commenced here today in grand style which was hosted by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Jammu Region.

There were 1300 girl students and 200 escort teachers from 25 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) regions convened in Jammu to participate in the sporting event. The 52nd National Sports Meet (Girls) 2023-24 will be held between November 2 to 6 in the disciplines of Kabaddi, Hockey, Chess and Boxing.

Boxing, Hockey, Chess and Kabaddi matches will be conducted by the region at five different venues; chess – Under 14, Under 17 & Under 19 girls at KV 1 Jammu, Boxing U-14 U-17 & U-19 girls at KV Miran Sahib, Hockey girls U-14, U- 17 at KV Bantalab, Kabaddi Girls U-14 at KV 2 Jammu and Kabaddi I- 17 girls at KV Sunjuwan.

The inauguration ceremony was held at K K Hakku Stadium Jammu in which Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu was the chief guest. The Guest of honour of the function was Anand Jain, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu. The other guests included Nagendra Goyal, Deputy Commissioner, KVS RO Jammu, Assistant Commissioners, Islam Khan, Anil Kumar and Hari Singh besides the Principals from different Kendriya Vidyalayas and other institutions of Jammu region.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu said that such events develop a feeling of oneness and unity among children. He assured the whole hearted support of Jammu Region to the participants and the escorts. After the inaugural address he declared the National Sports Meet Open. Islam, Khan, Assistant Commissioner, KVS RO Jammu proposed the vote of thanks.