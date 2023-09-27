3rd ODI: Indian middle-order crumbles as Australia record consolation win

RAJKOT, Sept 27:

Australia saved their best for the last as Indian middle-order wilted under pressure exerted by part-time off-spin of Glenn Maxwell, losing the third ODI by 66 runs here on Wednesday.

India however won the series 2-1.

India were cruising along at 171 for 2, chasing a stiff target of 353 on a placid track but the middle-order crumbled in chase with Maxwell (4/40) getting crucial breakthroughs to restrict the hosts to 286 in 49.4 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (81) and Virat Kohli (56 off 61 balls) struck fifties to provide the middle-order with a perfect platform in the big chase, but the rest floundered to hand Australia the advantage.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh (96) headlined Australia’s best batting show with David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne helping themselves to attacking half-centuries during a commanding performance to break a five-ODI losing streak.

The two teams will now play a couple of warm-up games before meeting again in 10 days’ time for the tournament-opener in Chennai on October 8.

While Marsh missed reaching triple figure by a whisker, Australia’s batters came good collectively in what was their last official ODI before the start of the World Cup.

Warner had himself to blame for his dismissal after a fiery 56 off 34 balls (6x4s, 4x6s), but he set the tone for Australia early on.

Smith also put brakes on his poor run of scores to make a rapid 74 and towards the end, Labuschagne upped the ante with his 58-ball knock to help Australia post their challenging score.

Labuschagne also became Australia’s top run-getter in the ongoing calendar year.

During the chase, Rohit clobbered six sixes and five fours to race to 81 from 57 balls and recorded his ninth fifty against Australia and 53rd overall, while Kohli, who looked good for his 48th ODI ton had to settle for 66th half-century.

The two batters put on 70 for the second wicket and took India close to the 150-run mark by the 21st over, but after Rohit and Kohli were dismissed, the others fumbled collectively. (PTI)

Scoreboard

Australia: David Warner c Rahul b Prasidh 56

Mitchell Marsh c Prasidh b Kuldeep Yadav 96

Steven Smith lbw b Siraj 74

Marnus Labuschagne c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 72

Alex Carey (wk) c Kohli b Bumrah 11

Glenn Maxwell b Bumrah 5

Cameron Green c Shreyas Iyer b Kuldeep Yadav 9

Pat Cummins (c) not out 19

Mitchell Starc not out 1

Extras (LB-1, W-8) 9

Total: (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 352

Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-215, 3-242, 4-267, 5-281, 6-299, 7-354

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-81-3, Mohammed Siraj 9-0-68-1, Prasidh Krishna 5-0-45-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-61-0, Washington Sundar 10-0-48-0, Kuldeep Yadav 6-0-48-2.

India innings:

Rohit Sharma (c) c and b Maxwell 81

Washington Sundar c Labuschagne b Maxwell 18

Virat Kohli c Steven Smith b Maxwell 56

Shreyas Iyer b Maxwell 48

KL Rahul (wk) c Alex Carey b Starc 26

Suryakumar Yadav c Maxwell b Hazlewood 8

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b T Sangha 35

Kuldeep Yadav b Hazlewood 2

Jasprit Bumrah c Labuschagne b Cummins 5

Mohammed Siraj c Cummins b Green 1

Prasidh Krishna not out 0

Extras (LB-1, W-5) 6

Total: (for 10 wickets, 49.4 overs) 286

Fall of wickets: 1-74, 2-144, 3-171, 4-223, 5-233, 6-249, 7-257, 8-270, 9-286, 10-286

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 7-0-53-1, Josh Hazlewood 8-0-42-2, Pat Cummins (c) 8-0-59-1, Cameron Green 6.4-0-30-1, Glenn Maxwell 10-0-40-4, Tanveer Sangha 10-0-61-1