2nd edition of Milap Cricket League commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 29: To promote sports among Business owners, the second edition of Milap Cricket League commenced here today which was organised by BNI Jammu.

This is the first of its kind of cricket league for entrepreneurs to be held in Jammu between 29 September to 8 October. League matches will be held in Green Field ground, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Semi-final and Final matches will be played at M.A Stadium. There were seven teams Abundance, Benchmark, Inspire, Ace, Oscar, Vyapaar and Aarambh participating in the tournament and each team had to play six league matches with a total 30 matches.

Milap Sportz chairman, Anubhav Aggarwal, said, “Sports has always been a great way to promote health, fitness, entertainment and building relationships among business owners. This year, the format of tournament has been designed in a completely different way with back-to-back cricket.” Dimpi and Raghav Gupta, Executive Directors BNI Jammu, said BNI is India’s largest and most successful business networking organization.