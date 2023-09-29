J&K Judo team leaves for Jaipur

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: A 16 member team of J&K Judo left for the Senior Judo Championship which is going to be held at Jaipur, Rajasthan from 1st to 5th October after being screened by J&K Sports Council.

The judo team comprised of Ashutosh Khajuria, Mehsheed Mohammad Javid Bhat, Moid Nasir, Varun Sharma, Danish Sharma, Ujjwal Khajuria, Hamid Havaid, Vanshika Manhas, Khushi Thakur, Yashika Jamwal, Nirali Sharma, Talha Fayaz, Kabra Altaf, Tanvi Thakur and officials are Ranjodh Singh and Manish Chatwal.

Vikas Gupta, Senior Vice President, Suraj Sharma General Secretary, Jammu Kashmir Judo Association, Suraj Bhan Singh Manager Indoor Complex, Dr. Gagandeep Physiotherapist and Gopal Dass from J&K Sports Council were present during the occasion.