2-Day UT level Deadlift C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Two day UT level Deadlift Championship Unequipped and Equipped in Sub-junior, Junior, Senior and Master (Men & Women), organised by All J&K UT Powerlifting Association, concluded at Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

The championship was organized under the observer of J&K State Sports Council Vikas Dogra (Judo Coach) wherein Gourav Sharma, Durlabh Sharma, Ronit Verma, Nasir, Aniket Singh, Umesh Raina, Rahul Dev Manhas, Nishta Singh, Ojaswi Kohli and Dikasha Kapoor emerged best lifters.

Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma was the chief guest, while Vijay Mandal Pardhan was the special guest. They distributed prizes among the winners and runner-ups.

In the championship, Nasir, Durlabh Sharma, Gourav Sharma won best lifter in sub junior, junior and senior unequipped men category, while Aniket Singh, Durlabh Sharma, Ronit Verma lifted best lifter award in sub junior, junior & senior equipped men category and Umesh Raina and Rahul Dev Manhas won best lifter in Master-I and Master-II men category, besides Nishta Singh, Ojaswi Kohli and Diksha Kapoor emerged best lifter in sub junior, junior and senior women category.

Around 150 players participated from various district of J&K including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri and Budgam.

Gourav Sharma broke the previous record and set new record by lifting 295 kg in 20 kg category, while Durlabh Sharma also set new record by lifting 270 kg in 93 kg category and Rahil Rajput set a new record by lifting 245 kg in 83 kg category, besides Aatish Sharma set a new record by lifting 222.5 kg in 66 kg category.

Ajay Sharma general secretary, Rahul Sawhney senior vice president, Gulzar Singh vice president, Vikram Singh vice president, Adil Ashraf Khan, Feroz Shah, Shabeel Ahmed and Riyaz Ahmed Butt were among the officials who organised the event in a well mannered way.

Nishta Singh, Ojaswi Kohli, Yatiksha Rao, Manvi Sumbriya, Puneet Kour Samridi Sharma, Diksha Kapoor, Avantika Thapa, Chakshu Chawla, Sashi Sharma, Swastika Som and Rema Sambyal won gold medals in women category, while silver medals were secured by Mamta Sharma, Himanshu Sambyal, Kavita Bhagat and Akriti Raina.

In men category, gold medals were won by Sumit Thakyal, Aniket Singh, Kamwaljeet Singh, Nitin, Goutam, Gurbaksh Singh, Rohit Singh, Aman Singh, Mohd Zia Ul Haq, Shahnawas Ansari, Parnav Sharma, Abhishek Sen, Atish Sharma, Abhishek Kesar, Abay Bhardwaj, Hemanshu Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Nasir, Rohit Mandla, Jai Vardha Padha, Rajat Kumar, Ranjesh Singh, Nitish Kumar, Shashi Shama, Sahil Khajuria, Sumir Bhagat, Rahil Rajput, Balbir Singh, Umesh Raina, Rahul Dev Manhas, Daksh Bakshi, Durlabh Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Jaswinder Singh Bagga, Amrik Singh, Omkar Singh, Ronit Verma, Tanish Sharma, Gourav Sharma and Anil Kumar, whereas silver medal were clinched by Divanshu Singh, Arjun Sen, Nitin, Sayam Gupta, Gurbaksh Singh, Kartik Baloria, Bharat Rajput, Shubam Khajuria, Sumit Singh, MUkesh Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Ridhim Khajuria, Navneet Shama, Ravi Mehra, Abhiskeh Dhar, Narotam Singh, Vishawjeet Sharma, Rudraksh Jasrotia, Vishal Lalotra, Mumim Dar, Sarthak Dubey, Vishal Sharma, Nasir Choudhary, Gurjot Singh, Hakeem Shoaib, Rakesh Kumar, Tanmay Gupta, Sourav Bali and Kumar Babbar.

The bronze medals were secured by Rahul Sharma, Shubam Kumar, Sahib Mingnoo, Rahul Raj, Sanjeev Kumar, Ishan Khan, Mohd Sajid Khan, Deepak Raj, Ashish Sharma, Abdul Latif, Pushap Badyal, Suraj Singh, Aman Sanjwal, Dheeraj Singh, Ankush Kumar, Varun, Harleen Singh, Ankit Sharma and Piyush Bhardwaj.