2-day Jammu Powerlifting, Deadlift C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Two days Jammu District Powerlifting and Deadlift Championship unequipped and equipped in Sub-junior, Junior, Senior & Master (Men & Women), organised by Jammu District Power Lifting Association under the banner of All J&K UT Power Lifting Association, concluded at Indoor Stadium Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

SDPO Gandhi Nagar, Parshotam Mengi was the chief guest, while Deepak Jasrotia, SHO Satwari was the special guest. They distributed prizes among the winner and runner ups.

In Powerlifting, Gourav Sharma and Adeela Shafi won best lifter titles in senior unequipped, while Gourav Sharma and Ankush Chib were declared as best lifters in senior equipped and unequipped and Bhuvan Vasudev and Samreen Kour won best lifter trophies in Junior unequipped, besides Saksham Chib and Dushant Baloria emerged winners in Sub-junior unequipped and equipped, whereas Umesh Raina won best lifter in Master-1 category and Rajesh Gupta secured best lifter in Master-2 category.

In Deadlift, Vikas Mehra won best lifter award in senior, Bhuvan Vasudev and Rajay Kumar remained best lifters in junior unequipped and equipped category, Sumit Thakyal won the title in sub-junior and Priyanka Bhat clinched the title in senior category and Sanchita Kohli won best lifter title in junior unequipped category.

Around 150 players participated in this championship.

In the women category, Ojaswi Kohli, Sanchita Kohli, Priyanka Bhat, Tanvi Sharma, Anjali Gupta, Adeela Shafi, Samrren Kour, Monika Anand, Anuradha Ralli and Tamana clinched Gold medals.

In men section, the Gold medals were secured by Anket Singh, Kanu Chib, Sumit Thakyal, Nitan Sharma, Lakhan, Ashish Sumbria, Imran Alam, Manu Singh Chib, Shanwaz Ansari, Vikas Mehra, Aman Singh, Harsh Sambyal, Dushant Baloria, Amir Khan, Rohit Mandla, Atish Sharma, Rohit Singh, Rahul Kumar, Rajesh Gupta, Nasir, Manik Sajgotra, Nitish Kumar, Bhuvan Vasudev, Rajat Kumar, Ankush Chib, Manu Khajuria, Waris Gill, Adnan Choudhary, Akshay Kumar Lalotra, Naseer Choudhary, Ritvik Sharma, Robin Barna, Naman Mahajan, Vasu Raina, Mohd Waseem, Umesh Raina, Mohd Ibrar, Rahil Rajput, Sourav Bali, Vishal Sharma, Uttam Raina, Saksham Chib, Amandev Singh, Omkar Singh, Anil Kumar, Avtar Singh, Udhey Kumar, Gourav Sharma, Deepak Singh, Varun and Vishal Kumar, whereas Golu Kumar, Krishan, Prem Kumar, Raman Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Harsh Dev Singh, Ansh Verma, Tarun Jamwal, Aryan Sharma, Rujit Singh, Nitin Jamwal, Anish Sudan, Jai Vardhan Padha, Rahul Chopra, Bharat Kanoji, Avinash, Zeshan Khan, Robin Barna, Pratham, Rakesh Kumar, Kartik Jalotra, Piyush Bhardwaj, Sardar Ali Azgar, Ankit Bhasan, Gurjot Singh and Omkar Singh secured Silver medals.

The bronze medals were clinched by Divanshu Singh, Nikhil Mehra, Sidhant Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Dilbag Singh, Arush Sehgal, Aman Sanjwal, Shivik Kohli, Joginder Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Naman Mahajan and Gourav Mahajan.

Office bearers of the Association including Ajay Sharma, Rahul Sawhney, Gulzar Singh, Vikram Singh, Sunil Choudhary, Adil Ashraf Khan and many others were present during the event.w