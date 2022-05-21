11th Martial Arts C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21: 11th UT level Martial Art Championship, organised by Freedom Society: An Association of Sports and Martial Arts Championship, concluded at DBN School Mubarak Mandi, here today.

The championship was organized by Karun Khajuria (3rd, Dan, Black Belt & International Gold Medallist).

Rajinder Singh Manhas (Secretary PDP) was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, while Nissar Ahmed Butt, Director, Nehru Yuya Kendra Sangathan, Neeraj Chandel, youth leader were the special guests.

DBN School Mubarak Mandi secured 16 Gold, 10 Silver and 8 Bronze, while ACM Public School Janipur clinched 12 Gold, 9 Silver and 6 Bronze medals and Rhyme Time School stood 3rd in the championship with, 8 Gold, 7 Silver and 10 Bronze medals, besides Private Club won 6 Silver medals, while Samba team won 4 Gold medals and Oriental Academy secured 1 Silver medal.