10-member group from Jammu left for Dharamshala for trekking

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: A 10-member group including two girls comprising trekkers of Snow Trail Mountaineers and J&K Himalayan Mountaineering Club left today for Dharamshala to undertake a trekking expedition in the Mcleodganj area.

The group being led by Shilpa Charak, a trained mountaineer and a seasoned trekker, includes Sourav Deep Singh, Pratham Padha, Prerna, Sapna Ranjan, Rishav Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, Sahil Kumar, Narinder Singh and Ram Khajuria.

During the 4-day sojourn in Dharamshala area, the trekkers would visit Mcleodganj, Dalai Lama Temple, headquarters of Tibetan Government in exile, Bhagshunag, Water fall, Dharamkot, popularly called mini Israel, Gallu temple and if the weather permits may trek to Triund, situated at an altitude of over 10000 feet.

Earlier, the Group was flagged off from Press Club of Jammu by Zorawar Singh Jamwal (president of Mountaineering Association of J&K) in the presence of Ram Khajuria (senior vice president), who is also a participant in this activity, Sumit Khajuria (vice president), Sushil Singh (treasurer) and Navneet Gupta (general secretary of Snow Trail Mountaineers, Jammu).

Zorawar Singh Jamwal also declared on the occasion that the calendar of activities of Mountaineering Association of J&K shall be released on 8th April, 2023 and the district sport climbing competitions of Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Reasi and Samba of Jammu division and Ananatnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar and Kulgam district of Kashmir division shall be held in the month of April only besides a mass trekking programme for school students in the Trikuta area.