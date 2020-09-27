Zone Jammu lifts U-19 Cricket title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Jammu Zone beat Miran Sahib Zone by 8 wickets in Inter Zonal District Level Tournament (IZDL) U-19 Boys category, organised by Department of Sports and Services at Khel Gaon Nagrota, here today.

Batting first, Miran Sahib scored 92 runs by losing 2 wickets in stipulated 10 overs. Taranpreet made top 30 runs while Deevesh contributed 15 runs. For Jammu Zone, Varun and Akshit clinched 1 wicket each.

In reply, Jammu chased the target in nine overs. Arya Suvansh made 35 runs while Akshit remained not out. Jahanveer and Dushant bagged 1 wicket each for Miran Sahib.

Whereas in 1st semi-final, Zone Jammu defeated Zone Dansal by 9 wickets and Zone Miran Sahib trounced Zone Marh by 9 wickets in 2nd semi-final match.