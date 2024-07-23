Zonal level Inter School tourney held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, July 22: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Diskit, Nubra hosted the closing ceremony of the Zonal level Inter School Tournament for Higher Secondary Schools of Nubra Zone here today.

A total of 29 schools participated in the Zonal level inter school tournament. Deputy CEC, LAHDC, Leh, Tsering Angchuk was the chief guest whereas SHO, Meraj Giri and Zonal Education Officer, Sonam Stobdan were the guests of honour.

In the category of 10 km meter half marathon (Boys), first position was bagged by Thukjay Choldan from GHSS, Diskit, second position by Stanzin Loldan from GHSS, Diskit and third position by Arman Hussain from GHSS, Turtuk.

Similarly, in the girl’s category, first position was bagged by Tsering Lanzes from GHSS, Sumoor, second position by Tsering Youdon from GHSS, Diskit and third position by Sonam Chorol from GHSS, Diskit.

In the Category of 100-meter race (Boys), first position was bagged by Jigmet Gyatso from GHSS, Diskit, second position by Muzaffar Hussain from GHSS, Partapur and third position by Tomphel Gyatso from GHSS, Diskit.

Similarly, in the girl’s category, first position was bagged by Tsering Yangchan from GHSS, Sumoor, second position by Sonam Chorol from GHSS, Diskit and third position by Stanzin Tsega from GHSS, Sumoor.

In the category of Volleyball (Girls), GHSS, Tyakshi bagged the winning trophy and GHSS, Partapur secured the runner up position. Similarly, in the boy’s division GHSS, Tyakshi secured the winning trophy and GHSS, Turtuk secured second position.

In the Category of Handball (Girls), GHSS, Partapur secured the winning trophy and GHSS, Diskit bagged the second position. Similarly, in the boy’s division GHSS, Partapur secured the winning trophy and GHSS, Diskit bagged the runner-up position.

In the Category of football (Girls), GHSS, Diskit secured the winning trophy and GHSS, Turtuk bagged the runner-up position. Similarly in the boy’s division GHSS, Tyakshi secured the winning trophy and GHSS, Diskit bagged the runner-up position.