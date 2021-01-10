Zonal Level Ice Hockey Tourney concludes at Chiktan

*UK-Zgang Chiktan, United Pargue emerge winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Jan 10: The Zonal Level Ice Hockey Tournament under Khelo India Ladakh Winter Games, 2021 in respect of Chiktan Zone concluded at Ice Hockey Rink Zgang-Chiktan here today.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shakar Chiktan Kacho Asgar Ali Khan, District Youth Services and sports Officer (DYSSO) Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma and Zonal Physical Education Officer Chiktan (ZPEO) Ghulam Rasool were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the SDM Chiktan expressed happiness over participation of good number of youths of Chiktan in the tournament and especially applauded the two girl teams for their participation and commitment towards the game.

The SDM added that the players from Chiktan have brought laurels to the area in the past in Ice Hockey and hoped the trend will continue in the future as well.

Kacho Asgar Khan assured that all sort of logistic support will be provided in future to the Ice Hockey players of Chiktan.

Meanwhile, DYSSO Kargil Muhammad Hussain Rehnuma said that the department is committed to improve the winter sports infrastructure in Shakar-Chiktan subdivision and in this regard work on the construction of Ice Hockey Rink Zgang-Chiktan and Stakmachik are in progress.

The DYSSO Kargil further added that to encourage the women athletes in this sports, special budget for logistics and types of equipment will be proposed in Capex Budget next year.

Earlier, in the Boys Category, UK Zgang Chiktan won over Nindum Khangral by the margin of 4-3 goals while in the Girls Category United Pargue won over Ice Hockey Team Nindum Khangral by a margin of 2-0 goals.

Pertinently, 13 teams of Chiktan including 2 girl teams participated in the tournament and the winners of the zones will participate in the district level tournament.

Meanwhile, SDM Chiktan and DYSSO Kargil felicitated the winners and runner up teams in male and female categories.

A good number of spectators including senior citizens and youths of Chiktan Sub Division witnessed the final matches.