Yuva Kabaddi Series venue finalised 

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 17: Jammu has been approved as the competition venue for the proposed 6th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series being organised in collaboration with J&K Amateur Kabaddi Association and J&K Sports Council.

The upgraded Kabaddi facility within MA Stadium has almost been finalised by the organisers of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, an initiative to provide a platform to those young players of 18 years to under-23 years at the National level.

“All five editions of the Yuva Kabaddi Series are held in the indoor facility. But we don’t have any problem with the existing facility within MA Stadium Complex to host the upcoming event. The J&K Association has assured of support and we are about to take a favourable decision,” said visiting tournament leader, Abhishek from Chennai.

”The venue has almost been finalised for the 6th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. It was a long cherished dream of the Association to hold the important event in Jammu,” informed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Association, Kuldeep. The J&K Kabaddi Association will soon announce the dates for the selection trials of the J&K team, said in a statement.