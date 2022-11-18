Youth Fest concludes at Aryans Group of Colleges

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJPURA (PB), Nov 18: The two days 7th Inter-Zonal Youth Fest of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University concluded at Aryans Group of Colleges Rajpura, near Chandigarh.

The closing and prize distribution ceremony was graced by Cabinet Minister, Social Security, Woman & Child Development, Govt of Punjab, Dr Baljit Kaur, while the inauguration was done by Health and Family Welfare Minister, Punjab Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Gurlal Singh, MLA, Ghanaur was guest of honour and Prof Dr Buta Singh Sidhu, Vice Chancellor, MRSPTU, Bathinda was the chief patron of the event. Dr Bhupinder Pal Singh Dhot, Director, Sports & Youth Welfare, MRSPTU, Bathinda was the special guest and Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the event.

Dr. Baljit Kaur while congratulating all winning and participating colleges during prize distribution ceremony said that youth festivals aim to propagate the concept of national integration, spirit of communal harmony, brotherhood, courage and adventure amongst the youth by exhibiting their cultural prowess at a common platform.

While appreciating Aryans team in hosting the youth fest, she further said that Aryans Group is now one of the leading educational institutions and doing remarkable job in providing education without any tuition fee for needy and deserving students.

Dr Anshu Kataria while thanking the Minister said that Aryans Group is really privileged that the Cabinet Minister has graced the closing ceremony of youth fest. He also thanked MRS-PTU for allotting Youth fest to Aryans.

MRSPTU- Bathinda main campus was adjudged the winner of overall trophy. SD College of Pharmacy, Barnala and Baba Farid College of Engineering & Technology, Deon, Bathinda stood 1st runner up while Guru Gobind Singh College of Management & Technology, Giddarbaha stood 2nd runner up.

The event witnessed participation of thousands of students from around 20 colleges of the region in more than 38 events under five different categories. Aryans Colleges of Pharmacy won second position in classical dancing. Best actor male and female category was won by SD College and Young Scholars College, Barnala respectively. Best dancer title was won by Baba Farid College, Bathinda.