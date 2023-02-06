Young Rovers FC scripts victory in Football

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 6: Young Rovers Football Club registered an emphatic victory over Nagrota Football Club by 3 goals to 2 in the ongoing 1st Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Football Tournament, Shaheen Football Club at GGM Science College Ground, here today.

For the winning team, 1st goal was scored by Anmol in 45th minute of the game, while 2nd and 3rd goals were scored by Amanjot, while as for Nagrota FC, the 1st and 2nd goals were netted by Piyush in 28th and 43rd minutes of the game.

The chief guest of today’s match was Nazir Andrabi (National Player of J&K SRTC). He was accompanied by Ashok Sharma, Rakesh Kumar, Kumar, Deepak Sangral, Rajesh Sumbria, David Masih, Yousuf Don and others.

Aman, Aman Sudan, Satnam Singh and Ricky Kumar were the match referees.