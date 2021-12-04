YCB certification workshop for Yoga Instructors organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 4: Directorate of Ayush J&K under the guidance of Director Dr Mohan Singh in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi organized a six day orientation workshop and Yoga Certification Board Examination for accreditation of Yoga Instructors, here today.

The motive of the workshop was to equip Ayush Health and Wellness Centres with highly skilled Yoga instructors, organised by Yogashram-Bhartiya Yog Sansthan at Gole Gujral.

It is notable that the Yoga Instructors were already trained through virtual mode by the technical experts from the MDNIY and later in order to certify these Yoga instructors a detailed certification examination was also conducted by the team.

After the accreditation examination, the result of the examination was declared and the certificate of qualification distributed among the trainees by Director Ayush J&K.

Earlier, Assistant Director Ayurveda Dr Rakesh Raina briefed the audience about the vision and mission of the Directorate of Ayush J&K and enumerated the achievements of the Department concerned. In his address, JL Sharma emphasized that a Yoga Instructor was the messenger of good health for the general public who must work in close unison with community health officers to reach the grass root level.

Director Ayush J&K emphasized that every Yoga trainee must strive to upgrade their skills regularly even after the completion of this yoga orientation and certification program so that the lifelong yoga education remains a continuous process.

The six member’s team from MDNIY led by Seema Sagar, Assistant Research Officer comprising Lalit Gangwar Yoga consultant, Amrita Yoga consultant as well as certification team including Somveer, Anand Singh and Gunjan Arora took exhaustive sessions and arranged problem solving sessions, followed by certification examination.

The valedictory function was attended by Assistant Director HQ Dr Rakesh Raina, District Ayush Officer Jammu Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Superintendent Govt Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu, Dr Vandana Dogra, Deputy Medical Superintendent, GAH Dr Aruna Bhatt, Divisional Nodal Officer Ayush Health and Wellness Center Dr Aftab Iqbal Mir, Ayush Medical Officers Dr Manjit Kotwal, Dr Arun Gupta, Dr Anil Sharma, Dr Vishnu Datta and Dr Monika Gupta as well as staff of the Directorate.