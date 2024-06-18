Wrestler Chandi, Gourav (Gora) share 52nd Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 18: Wrestler Chandi of Delhi and Gourav (Gora) of Mallerkotla in Punjab shared annual 52nd Dangal title 2024 in the first main bout that lasted for 19 minutes at Raja Ram Singh Stadium Ramnagar in district Udhampur here today. The prize money of Rs 31,000 jointly distributed equally to both the Wrestlers.

The 52nd annual Ramnagar Dangal was organized by Ramnagar Dangal Committee in Association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Rajesh Khajuria (President) Rajesh Kharka and Ravi Kumar (Sanju) in the memory of Late Pahalwan Hari Dutt Sharma.

Former Joint Secretary J&K State Sports Council and President J&K Indian Style wrestling Association Shiv Kumar Sharma was the chief guest who gave away cash prizes to the wrestlers.

Dr Pardeep Kumar, Chairman Group of Colleges and founder Director Group of Companies Delhi, DSP Ramnagar Manjeet Singh and SHO Ramnagar S.D Singh were the guests of honour.

The second main malli bout was won by Irfan of Basantgarh in Udhampur who defeated Shaker Noor of Merrut in U.P. Winner wrestler Irfan was awarded with cash prize of Rs 12,000 while runner-up wrestler Shaker Noor got Rs 9,000.

Third malli bout was won by Madan Singh of Reasi Akhara Roun Domail who defeated Krishan of Delhi. Winner wrestler Madan Singh was awarded with cash prize of Rs 9000 while runner-up wrestler Krishan got Rs 6,000.

Another 3RD malli bout was won by Ajay Sharma of Udhampur who defeated Sahil of Ramnagar. Winner Ajay Sharma was awarded with cash prize of Rs. 9,000 while runner-up wrestler Sahil got Rs 6,000.

In all 81 bouts played in the dangal, Rs. 3,00,000 was distributed as cash prizes among the wrestlers by chief guest Shiv Kumar Sharma.

The bouts were officiated by Master Thakur Dass, President Ramnagar Tehsil Wrestling Association, SubashChander Sharma, Yash Paul Sharma, Subash Singh and Om Parkash Verma, President Udhampur District Indian Style Wrestling Association.

Other Results:- Ajay Sharma of Udhampur beat Sonu of Rohatak, Jamat Ali of Nagrota beat Ravi Cheema of Delhi, Billu of Jagti beat Pardeep of Bhawani Haryana, Subash of Chopra Shop Udhampur beat Sandeep of Delhi Nitin of U.P beat Rashid of Ramnagar, Vakil of Manwal beat Rohit of Delhi, Jai Paul of Roun Domail Udhampur beat Rohit of Delhi, Jai Paul of Roun Domail Udhampur beat Sunny of Pathankot, Gulam Nabi of Kathua beat Bhalla of Delhi, Bouts were Played Between Kartik of Banaras U.P V/s Mustaq Ahmed of Ramnagar and Sahil of Ramnagar V/s Arvind of U.P, ended in a draw.