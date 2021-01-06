Warm caps, masks distributed among students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 6: TR Gupta Public Charitable Trust distributed warm caps, socks and masks among students of Sunrise Public School Channi Himmat, here today.

The trust members distributed warm items among students belonging to downtrodden section of the society. “The school management provide education up-to 5th class without charging any fee from the students. Uniforms, books and stationary items were provided free of cost,” said one of trustee members.

Dr Ashok Gupta, Naresh Gupta, Rajendra Motial and Kailash Langer, all trustees distributed warm items among 250 students in the presence of Rajesh Sharma chairman, Manpreet Kaur, Sonali Wazir, Shivani Dutta and other staff members of the School.