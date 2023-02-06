Volleyball, Tug-of-War competitions held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Feb 6: Volleyball and Tug-of-War competitions were organized by IRP-1st Battalion between Headquarter team and E-Coy, here today.

The event was organized under the supervision of Commandant RC Kotwal. He was accompanied by SP Mohd Aslam (Adjutant), Vikram Singh Jamwal-SP (Quartermaster) and Rajni Sharma-SP (Dy-Commandant).

The Headquarter team was declared as winner and awarded with the winner trophy, while E-Coy was awarded with runner up trophy. The officials appreciated the Commandant for organizing such event and requested that such kinds of event may be organized in future also.