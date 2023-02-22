Volleyball tournament concludes at Paddar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Feb 22: A Volleyball tournament, organized by Kishtwar Police under civic action programme in the memory of Martyr Ct. Rishi Kumar who attained martyrdom in Rajouri district in 2001, concluded at Atholi Paddar, here today.

The teams Paddar and its adjoining areas participated in the tournament.

SSP Khalil Poswal attended the final match of Volleyball tournament as chief guest which was played between 118 RCC Grief and Royal Rajput Paddar in which former emerged winners.

The participants were awarded with cash reward and mementos.

During the closing ceremony, the chief guest said that such types of sporting events which connect with the youth under the banner of various ongoing welfare programmes of the Police Department will be continued in future.

He further said that it is the collective responsibility of parents and civil society members as well as Police to organize such tournaments to keep the younger generation away from the menace of drugs.

“This type of sporting activity is a constructive engagement with the youths to make society a better place for the younger generation,” he asserted.

SDM Paddar, Dr Rishi Kumar, SDPO Atholi Manoj Kumar, BMO Paddar Dr Anil Sharma, Tehsildar Paddar Satish Kumar, Major 17 RR Rohit Jha, Kunj Lal father of the martyr, PRIs and many other dignitaries were present during the event.