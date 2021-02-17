Volleyball tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Rajouri, Feb 17: Volleyball Tournament, organised by Army for boys, concluded at Somote, here today.

The tournament had started on February 12 which concluded today with distribution of prizes among the winning teams. The motive of the tournament was to promote sports and physical fitness amongst the youth and provide opportunity to the youth of the remote areas to step out and showcase their sports talent.

The final match of the tournament was played at Irrigation Ground Kotranka between team of Kotranka Legends and Kandi-B in which Kotranka Legends emerged as champion of the tournament. Surjeet Singh of Kotranka Legends was adjudged as the best player of the tournament.

A total of 12 teams of adjoining areas participated in the tournament. Locals lauded the efforts of the Army for organising such an event for the youth of the region.