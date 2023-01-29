Volleyball tournament at Mehlowal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 29: Gaurav Fitness Club organized a Volleyball tournament at village Mehlowal in RS Pura, here today which was sponsored by Rashtriya Hindu Kalyan Sangthan.

A total 14 teams from different villages participated, in which Satrian Camp won the tournament by defeatingTanda Club in the final.

President Rashtriya Hindu Kalyan Sangthan Sunny Kant Chib was the chief guest and Sarpanch Panchayat Kotli Shah Doula Badrinath Sharma was guest of honour on this occasion.

The chief guest while speaking on the occasion said that games and sports are important as studies. Lessons learnt on the playground are as important as those learnt in the classroom. They develop our personality and broaden our outlook and make us large-hearted.

“Games make us physically strong, healthy and smart,” he said, adding that the games also have a social value and teach us many lessons like discipline, team spirit, obedience, punctuality, patience, fair play, etc.

Sarpanch Badrinath Sharma said that the importance of sports and games is being increasingly recognized in India‚ from both the educational and social points of view. More and more funds are being allocated for encouraging sports in schools‚ colleges and universities; in fact‚ sports have become an essential part of the curriculum.