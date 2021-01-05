Vikas Gupta nominated member of Talent Identification Zonal Committee

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Vikas Gupta, vice-president of Judo Federation of Indian and joint secretary of J&K Olympic Association has been nominated as members of Talent Identification Zonal Committee for North Zone (Judo) under Khelo India identification program, initiated by Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The committee will identify grass root talent and ranking of Athletes of States and UTs falling in North Zone including J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.