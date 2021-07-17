Vidit enters 3rd round in Chess WC

SOCHI (Russia), July 17: Indian Grandmaster Vidit Santosh Gujrathi defeated Brazil’s Alexandr Fier in the tie-break today to secure a spot in the third round of the men’s event in the FIDE chess World Cup here.

However, the other Indian players involved in the tie-break — D Gukesh and Padmini Rout — bowed out of the tournament.

Hitting back strongly after the first game of the tie-break ended in a draw, Gujrathi won the second with white pieces to set up a third round clash with compatriot B Adhiban on Sunday.

Gukesh went down to the higher-rated Daniil Dubov of Russia 0.5-1.5. After losing the first game of the tie-break, the Indian drew the second but could not stop Dubov from advancing.(PTI)