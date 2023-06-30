Verinder Slathia elected as DMAU prez

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 30: A former bureaucrat, Verinder Slathia, has been unanimously elected as president of the District Mountaineering Association, Udhampur (DMAU) in an election meeting held at Indira Memorial Higher Secondary School, Rathian, Udhampur. While Anukampa Sharma, a trained mountaineer and Vice Principal of National Academy High School, Udhampur was elected as General Secretary of the Association.

Whereas Upkar Singh Jamwal, Chairman of Aryan Oriental Convent Higher Secondary School, Udhampur was unanimously elected as vice president, Mallikarjun Singh Slathia, mountaineer and Bhagwan Dass Sharma, Principal, Indira Memorial Higher Secondary School, Udhampur were elected as joint secretary and treasurer respectively of the district association.

Five members of the executive body which included Sonika Kalra, Principal Holy Angels, Udhampur, B S Rattan, Vishwa Partap Singh, Surbhi Sharma and Pooja Sharma, all enthusiastic trekkers were also unanimously elected.

Whereas Ram Khajuria, senior vice president of Mountaineering Association of J&K, was the Observer, Narinder Singh Slathia, a senior mountaineer of Mountaineering Association of J&K, was the returning officer for the elections.