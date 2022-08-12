Various functions held under JKP’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Continuing its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) organized various programmes across J&K, wherein students, youth and locals participated in big numbers.

The programmes were organized today by District Police Kulgam, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Sopore, Budgam, Baramulla, Reasi, Pulwama, Poonch, IRP 14th Bn Channi, IRP 5th Bn Doda, IRP 19th Bn, IR 2nd Bn, JKAP 6th Bn and JKAP 11th Security Humhama to encourage students and citizens to hoist the National Flag at their respective homes and offices and to promote the spirit of nationalism among the masses.

Besides, the Civil/Police officers along with hundreds of students both from Govt as well as private educational institutions participated in the rally and sang patriotic songs on the occasion.

DC Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat along with SSP Kulgam Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarty participated in the campaign, wherein the latter distributed National Flags among the students/officers of civil administration.

Jammu Police organised various activities under the campaign wherein different teams of Police headed by concerned SHOs, I/C PPs under the supervision of SDPO Gandhi Nagar Sachit Sharma, SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafri, DySP DAR KD Singh and overall supervision of SP South Mamta Sharma visited areas of Jammu including Auqaf Market, Gandhi Nagar, Apsara Road, Residency Road and installed National Flags at important locations.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli also accompanied these teams at different locations and led the campaign while interacting with different stakeholders of society. He said that hoisting the National Flag is not only a means to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day but also a way to pay tributes to all the heroes of the country who sacrificed their lives.

The teams also met with shopkeepers of the area and motivated them for healthy participation in the campaign and distributed Flags among pedestrians, while the Bands of J&K Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and CRPF held special shows at different locations of the city and played patriotic songs.

In Ganderbal, a special Tiranga Rally was taken out from DPL Ganderbal to Beehama Chowk Ganderbal, which was flagged off by SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar in which the students and the youth of the district participated enthusiastically. The participants sang the National Anthem, patriotic songs and waved the Tricolour during the event along with DDCs, BDCs, Sarpanchs and civil society members.

In Kishtwar, the Police and CRPF organized a joint rally in which students of various schools and youth of the locality participated, led by SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain.

In Sopore, a Tiranga rally was also organized from DPL Sopore to Main Chowk Sopore in which officers and Jawans as well as students of various schools participated.

A Tiranga rally was also taken out at Pattan Baramulla in which students of various schools, locals besides the officers of J&K Police participated.

A Tiranga March was also organized by Headquarters IRP-14th Bn which culminated at Martyr’s Memorial Rail Head Complex Jammu in which officers/officials of the unit, staff/students of the Govt. Higher Secondary School Channi Himmat Jammu participated enthusiastically which was flagged off by Anita Sharma, Commandant.

IR 5th Bn organized a special March at Beoli Doda and distributed the National Flags among the locals.

Budgam Police organized a ‘Tiranga Rally’ at the Sports Stadium wherein around 500 students from different schools, senior police officers, Civil society members were part of the rally. A similar rally was also held in Khansahib jointly by the Police and Civil administration.

In Reasi, the nukkad nataks were staged during the rallies at Sports Stadium Reasi, Katra, Arnas and Mahore under the leadership of SSP Amit Gupta.

The Tiranga rallies were organized across the Pulwama district, while the main rally started from District Jail and culminated at Murran Chowk Pulwama wherein officers/officials of Police/CRPF and civil administration participated.

IRP 19th Battalion organized a “Special Tiranga March” in Keerian Gandyal area of District Kathua in which a large number of civilians, students of two Higher Secondary Schools and prominent persons including Sarpanches, Panches, and Lambardar besides Police officers and Jawans participated.

A Tiranga bike rally from Battalion Hqrs Fatehpur to Martyr’s Memorial Gallery DPL Rajouri was held by IRP-2nd Battalion under the supervision of Randeep Kumar Commandant and Khalid Amin, Deputy Commandant of the Battalion.

JKAP 11th Security Bn Humhamma organized a ‘Tiranga March’ which was attended by the locals of the area, while JKAP 6th Bn organized a special Tiranga rally, besides a nukkad natak was also staged at Mendhar town.

District Police Poonch organized Tiranga Rallies and various other activities like special distribution drive of Flags, storytelling competition at various places in the district.

Bandipora Police organized a cultural programme as a part of “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign” at Space Age Model Higher Secondary School Kaloosa to encourage the students to hoist the Flag at their respective homes.

Doda Police organized Tiranga rallies at Gandoh, Changa, Kahara, Bhalla, Thathri, Assar, Dessa and Goha under the leadership of jurisdictional Police officers.

Rajouri Police organized a painting competition at Police public School Rajouri on this occasion on the theme “Indian Culture and Heritage”.