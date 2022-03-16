UT level Sr Men Hockey C’ship enters 2nd day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: UT level Senior Men Championship, organised by Hockey J&K, entered its 2nd day at KK Hakku Stadium, here today.

Four matches were played wherein Jammu East, Srinagar, Shopian and Budgam entered in the 2nd round of the tournament. About 10 teams from both the divisions are participating in the championship, which is being played under the supervision of national umpires, accredited by the Hockey India.

The first match was won by Jammu East by defeating Kupwara by 11 goals to nil, wherein Rajeev Sharma, president Hockey J&K was the chief guest of the match who introduced both the teams.

The 2nd match was won by Srinagar team by defeating the Ganderbal by 5 goals to 4 via shootout competition wherein Dr Taran Singh secretary general Hockey J&K was the chief guest of the match, while 3rd match was played between Shopian and Udhampur which was won by Shopian by 3 goals to 2. Sat Pal Singh, chief coach and Manager KK Hakku stadium were the chief guests of the 3rd match.

The 4th match was played between Jammu South and Budgam which was won by Budgam by a margin of 3 goals to 2 through shootout competition as both teams remained 1-1 draw during playoff period. Rajinder Singh Kuku, general secretary Hockey India was the chief guest of the last match.

The matches were officiated by Tanveerul Haq, Brijesh Kumar, Salim and Sunil.