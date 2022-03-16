3rd Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 tournament commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Mar 16: The 3rd edition of Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 Cricket tournament was inaugurated by Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh at Chowgan Sports Ground, here today.

The tournament was declared open by the DGP in presence of ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, DIG DKR Range Dr Sunil Gupta, Commander 9 Sector RR Brig. Pranab Mishra, DC Kishtwar Ashok Sharma, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt and family members of martyrs, followed by two minutes of silence was also observed in memory of the Shaheed Aman Thakur and other martyrs of J&K Police.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP welcomed and thanked all the players of different teams participating in the tournament and citizens who came to witness the inaugural match. He said that this tournament provides an opportunity to pay tribute and homage to the brave officers and jawans of J&K Police.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud of its martyrs who while protecting people and the nation sacrificed their lives and illuminated the name of our force and country, and wrote their names in golden letters in our collective memory.

He advised the youth to stay away from drugs and engage themselves in different sports activities for good life and health. “The J&K Police is providing a number of platforms for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to hone their talent and provide an opportunity to show their talent to the world,” he said.

Later, the DGP accompanied by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh led the Police and Civil Administration officers to a wreath laying ceremony organised to pay rich floral tributes to the martyr DySP Aman Thakur at the Aman memorial in the District Police Office Kishtwar.