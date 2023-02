UT level Judo C’ship organized at MA Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 4: A day long J&K UT level sub junior and cadet Judo championship concluded at MA Stadium, here today.

The championship was organized by Judo Association Jammu & Kashmir under the aegis of J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association.

Central Sports Officer, Nusrat Gazala was the chief guest who gave medals and certificates to the winners in presence of guests of honour including Gourav Gupta, general secretary Chamber & Commerce and Dr Jagandeep Singh Physiotherapist J&K Sports Council.

The bouts were officiated by chief coach Suraj Bhan Singh alongwith his team members.

In sub junior girls 28 kg, Suhani Sharma-1st, in 32kg- Arushi Rajput-1st, in 36kg, Taniya Thappa-1st and Akshara Sharma-2nd , in 40kg: Baiza Tariq-1st, and Nagam Preet Kour-2nd, in 44kg: Aisha Hasan -1st, Someena Akhtar-2nd and Shivanshi Thakur & Deepali-3rd, in 48kg: Infa Farooq-1st, Seeret Manjoor-2nd and Priya Sharma & Niharika Sharma-3rd, in 52kg: Ishita Mahajan-1st, Duva Shabir-2nd and Ulkarshi Kesar & Tamana Devi-3rd, in 57kg, Zainab Ajaz-1st, Harshita Gupta-2nd and Momina Fayaz & Divya Thakur-3rdand in plus 57kg: Nirjala Kumari-1st, Riya Rani-2nd and Atafa Irfan & Monika Sharma-3rd.

In cadet girls 40kg: Fiza Akhtar-1st, Anjali-2nd and Nisha-3rd, in 44kg: Mansi Devi-1st, Kharikum Nisa-2nd and Gudi Kumari & Saniya Hansa-3rd, 48kg: Adan Arshid-1st, Simran Reasi-2nd and Najeesa Hassan & Riya Choudhary-3rd, in 52kg: Azaan-1st, Meenakshi-2nd and Sonakshi & Sadaf Khatoon-3rd, in 57kg: Hadiya Shahid-1st and Naziya Fatima-2nd, in 63kg: Talha Fayaz-1st, Sneha Sharma-2nd and Hibba & Maithali Kotwal-3rd, in 70kg: Nirali Sharma-1st and Humarie Shah-2nd and in plus 70kg: Bindra Devi-1st and Anshika Sharma-2nd.

In cadet boys 50kg: Hitesh Mehra-1st, Adnan Fayaz-2nd and Sunil Kumar & Shakib-3rd, in 55kg: Pardeep Singh-1st, Shah Mehfooz-2nd and Shah Nawaz & Shubam-3rd, in 60kg: Mir Hijma-1st, Atul Sharma-2nd and Obidukah Khan & Naresh Singh-3rd, in 66kg: Akshay Sharma-1st, Sunil Kumar-2nd and Mohd Numan and Musa Ibram-3rd, 73kg: Vipul Kathua-1st, Sunny Thakur-2nd and Prikshit Singh & Musiaf Nazir-3rd, in 81kg: Arnav Gupta-1st, Lucky Bhagat-2nd and Mohd Hadi-3rd, in 90kg: Rajat Chib-1st, Asrar Ahmed-2nd and Mosin Hamid & Madhav-3rd, in plus 90kg: Abdul Hanam-1st.

In sub junior boys 30kg: Shivam Verma-1st, Gagan Singh-2nd and Daksh-3rd, in 35kg: Mayank Sharma-1st, Anshuman-2nd and Ajay Kumar-3rd, in 40kg: Amrit Gupta-1st, Mushtaq Ali-2nd and Shura Mohd & Sumit Kumar-3rd, in 45kg: Zahid Maqbool-1st, Chanderdeep Singh-2nd and Naman Mansa & Anish Raina-3rd, in 50Kg: Hitesh Chibber-1st, Sheikh Mohd-2nd and Varun Kumar & Rashid Yousaf-3rd, in 55kg: Ridhama Sharma-1st, Ranvir-2nd and Riyan Yousaf-3rd, in 60kg: Daksh Gabgotra-1st, Tushar Sharma-2nd and Zahoor Aavid and Raghav Sharma-3rd, in 66kg: Arihant Mahajan-1st, and Rakshat-2nd and in plus 66kg: Zayian Dubinyal-1st and Bhawani Partap Singh-2nd.