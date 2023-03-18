UT level J&K Fencing C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 18: UT level J&K Fencing Championship concluded at Indoor Fencing Hall, MA Stadium, organized by Adhoc Committee of J&K Amateur Fencing Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, here today.

Rajiv Sharma, Member J&K Sports Council was the chief guest on the closing ceremony while Yash Paul Sharma, Professor was the guest of honour in presence of Satish Gupta, Manager Indoor Hall, Colonel Vikram Singh Jamwal, former international fencer, Anil Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Kabaddi coach, Adv Supriya Chouhan and Maninder Pal Singh, Member Adhoc Commiitee

The championship was held under the supervision of Shotu Lal (Fencing Instructor JKSC) and Rachna Jamwal, (Fencing Coach JKSC). The matches were conducted by Mokshi Sharma, Ajay Khartol, Maninder Pal Singh, Tony Mattoo, Suniya Mattoo, Javed Ahmed, Mohd. Tariq, Ranchan Sabarwal, Rahul Sharma, Vir Sangram, Teja Singh, Abdul Rafiq, Ankush Gupta and Vishal Thapar.

In under 12 foil boys, Rohan-Gold, Vihan-Silver and Aarav Salaria & Amogh-Bronze, in U/12 epee boys, Sheikh Mohd.- Gold, Mohd. Arahan-Silver, Rayaan Verma & Maahin Manzoor-Bronze, in U/12 sabre boys, Aaryaveer Varinder-Gold, Arindam Manhas-Silver, Ranvir Lakhotra and Mohd Moieen ud-Din-Bronze, in foil girls, Myra Singh-Gold, Priyanshi-Silver & Naairah Wasim & Ekshita Singh-Bronze, in epee girls U/12, Beigh Madeena-Gold, Syed Eshal-Silver, Arshuman Javed & Salma Mubeen-Bronze and in sabre girls, Shrija Bali-Gold, Arshiya Jamwal-Silver, Anab Qadir & Shristi Wazir-Bronze.

in U-14 sabre girls, Antalya Jamwal-Gold, Sabrina-Silver, Eknoor & Parul-Bronze, in U/17 epee boys, Sohit Thakur-Gold, Yuvraj Singh-Silver, Ranvir & Rinku Manhas-Bronze, in U/17 foil girls, Vanya-Gold, Shriya-Silver, Samiksha & Vanshika-Bronze, and in U/17 sabre girls, Chavi-Gold, Subhanaya-Silver, Palvi & Bhavya-Bronze.

In U/20 foil boys, Aadhar-Gold, Dhruv-Silver, Rashid & Anzar-Bronze, in U/20 epee boys, Sufian-Gold, Aditya-Silver, Jasdev & Aryan Sethi-Bronze, in U/20 sabre boys, Harshit Kohli-Gold, Sachin-Silver, Tarun Salaria & Vatsal-Bronze, in U/20 foil girls, Suhani-Gold, Simarleen-Silver, Mansi & Renu-Bronze, in U/20 epee, Samreen-Gold, Preeti-Silver, Twinkle & Nill-Bronze, in U/20 sabre, Shreya Gupta-Gold, Ananya Sharma-Silver, Palak & Simran-Bronze.

In senior foil boys, Gourav Thakur-Gold, Rahul-Silver, Gulshan Mehra & Surya Partap-Bronze, in epee, Vir Sangram-Gold, Vikrant Charak-Silver, Ajay Kumar & Sawan-Bronze, in senior sabre, Udayvir Singh-Gold, Lakshay-Silver, Vansh Mahajan & Harsh Anand-Bronze, in senior foil girls, Riya Bakshi-Gold, Vanshika Bandral-Silver, Mansi Spolia & Ashu Rani-Bronze, in senior epee girls, Gazal Suri-Gold, Pihul Rajput-Silver, Aditika Salamat-Bronze, and in senior sabre, Rishika-Gold, Roshani-Silver, Mokshika & Mokshi Sharma-Bronze.