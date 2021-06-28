Upmanyu Anil Magotra awarded with Diana Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: A young person of Jammu and Kashmir-Upmanyu Anil Magotra has been awarded with Diana Award, established by the United Kingdom in memory of Diana, the Princess of Wales.

With this achievement, he has become the first awardee from Jammu and Kashmir to get this prestigious award for going above and beyond in his daily life to create and sustain positive change.

The 20 year old man has been recognised with highest accolade for his social action which aims to empower young people and promoting a culture of selfless contribution towards society.

Upmanyu is Law student at OP Jindal Global University, has always been interested in human rights, specifically women’s rights. Since its inception, his ‘Open Skies Foundation’ has helped underprivileged women or women with caste and financial disadvantages.

Upmanyu believes that women are hugely overrepresented in the informal economy all over the world. In India, 94% of women are employed in the unorganized sector and under jobs that lack the dignity of labour, security, timely income, and more often than not even the right to be called a ‘worker’.