Maj Thomas Memorial Cricket tourney inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 28: DySP Nawaz Chouhan inaugurated Major Thomas Memorial Cricket Tournament, being organised by Maroof Hussain Mahi, Pervaiz Malik Afridi and Irfan Yousaf Raja in collaboration with the Army and Police at Jhulas Cricket Ground, here today.

About 32 teams of Poonch district are participating in this event.

The tournament was inaugurated by the chief guest in presence of guest of honours including Major RR, Police Post In-charge Jhulas, Aftab Hussain Shah and Pervaiz Malik Afridi.

The opening match was played between Dhair Cricket Club and Royal Cricket Club Surankote wherein latter defeated the former by 34 runs.

Batting first, Royal CC scored 149 runs in which Showkat made highest 56 runs whereas Touqeer was the wrecker in chief who secured four wickets for Dhair Cricket Club.

In reply, the Dhair Cricket Club failed to chase the target and bundled out at 115 runs and lost the match by 34 runs.