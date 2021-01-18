Umran’s brilliance, Suryansh’s elegance, Samad’s radiance, Rasool’s resilience take J&K to fragrance

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: Brilliant speedster Umran Malik, elegant southpaw Suryansh Raina, radiant & murderous Abdul Samad and resilient skipper Parvez Rasool powered Jammu and Kashmir to fragrance by scripting a resounding victory over almost equally balanced Railways in Elite Group-A match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Cricket Tournament at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru today.

However, Jammu and Kashmir failed to make it to the knockout stage despite this emphatic victory.

Earlier, winning the toss for the fourth time in the five outings at group stage, J&K skipper Parvez Rasool put Railways into bat.

Batting first, Railways openers began in style, hitting a galaxy of boundaries and sixes to take the score to 104 runs in 12.1 overs, before left-arm spinner Amir Aziz, who was playing his first match of the tournament this season, got rid of dangerous looking Pratham Singh at his individual score of 42 runs off 31 balls. Another opening batsman Mrunal Devdhar top scored with 57 runs off 48 balls.

For J&K, young pacer and debutant Umran Malik was the wrecker-in-chief rather pick of the bowlers, who captured 3 important wickets by conceding 24 runs, while skipper Parvez Rasool bagged 2 wickets by giving away 19 runs. Amir Aziz also bowled an impressive spell, taking 1 wicket by conceding 21 runs, while medium pacer Mujtaba Yousuf also claimed one wicket by giving away 31 runs in his 4 overs. Experienced campaigner Ramdayal remained wicketless, conceding 22 runs in 3 overs, while debutant Skalzang Kalyan was unimpressive with the ball, conceding 12 runs in the only over bowled by him.

In reply, Jammu and Kashmir chased the target easily in 15.5 overs, losing 3 wickets, thus won the match by 7 wickets. Opener Suryansh Raina played a brilliant innings of 48 runs off 36 balls, studded with 3 fours and 3 sixes, while Abdul Samad scored power-packed 39 runs off 22, hitting 1 four and 4 massive sixes. Both the batsmen showed fluidity, sublimity and grace. Left handed Jiyad Nazir Magray and stylish Shubham Singh Pundir contributed 20 and unbeaten 18 runs to the total respectively. Rasool remained unbeaten on 7 off 4 balls including 1 boundary.

For Railways, skipper and wrist spinner Karan Sharma was the most successful bowler, taking 2 wickets by giving away 17 runs in his 4 overs, while Dhrushant Saini claimed 1 wicket.

With this win J&K earned 4 points and remained 3rd in the Group, while strong Punjab emerged topper and formidable Karnataka was at second spot.