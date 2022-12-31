TRT Kings wins inaugural match

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 31: TRT Kings got the better of Choudhary Warriors in the inaugural match in a mega cricket tournament, which got underway at Sports Stadium, Jagti, near here today.

Twenty seven teams from J&K and outside the Union Territory are taking part in this cricketing extravaganza.

The tournament was inaugurated by top Cop Basant Rath as the chief guest, while MK Yogi, Senior Kashmiri Pandit leader and Displaced Minority Prabhari J&K UT Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was the guest of honour.

The tournament is being organised by Orzo (Gym) Cultural, Sports and Education Trust, under the overall supervision of chief organiser, Subash Zutshi, while Sanjay Batra is the Media Incharge.

Earlier, TRT Kings defeated Choudhary Warriors in a tough contest in the inaugural tie.

Batting first, Choudhary Warriors scored 42 runs in the stipulated 10 overs, while TRT Kings chased the target in 8 overs.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi praised the organisers for holding this mega event.

He said that the event is a great initiative towards involving youth in sporting activities and helping them not to derail from the mainstream and not to fall prey to drugs and other allied social evils.