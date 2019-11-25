TRJ, Sports Saviour register wins in B-Division Football

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: TRJ and Sports Saviour Football Clubs scripted convincing victories over their rivals in the ongoing B-Division Football League Tournament-2019, being organised by District Football Association (DFA) Jammu, under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association at GGM Science College Football ground, here.

In the first match, TRJ defeated Jammu Sports by three goals to nil (3-0). The 1st and 3rd goals were scored by Adhiraj in 9th and 17th minutes respectively, while the 2nd goal was netted by Kanav in 15th minute of the match.

In another match of the day, Sports Saviour Football Club got the better of Young Striker by three goals to nil (3-0). The 1st goal was scored by Pranav in 35th minute, while the 2nd goal was netted by Brigh in 45th minute and Rahul pelted the 3rd goal in 55th minute.

The matches were officiated by Rocky, Abhishek, Ajay, Neetika, Suresh Gupta, Dil Bahadur, Ricky Kumar and Dheeraj Meenia.

Those who witnessed today’s matches included Suresh Gupta (Convenor Referee Panel, Jammu Province), Narinder Gupta (Chairman DFA and former Member Sports Council), Yousuf Don (Organising Secretary), Mohan Lal, Harbans Lal, Rattan Lal and Krishan Lal.

In tomorrow’s fixture, Gorkha Brothers will take on Nagrota United at 2:30 pm, while Moon Light Football Club will lock horns against Sainik Colony-B at 3:30 pm.