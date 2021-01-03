Tributes paid to Martyr Raj Kumar by holding Cycle race

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Jan 3: Rich floral tributes were paid to Shaheed Shaurya Chaker Sepoy Raj Kumar of JKP who sacrificed his life on 2nd January 2004 at Railway Station Jammu by organising Cycle race at his native village Jaganoo on his death anniversary.

The program was organised by Aware India Foundation along with revenue staff of Niabat Jaganoo and family members of Shaheed Raj Kumar at Play Ground of Govt HSS Jaganoo.

In junior group (1200 mtrs), Krish Kumar bagged 1st position, whereas Sachin Sharma stood 2nd and Krishan Lal bagged 3rd position.

In senior group (1600 mtrs), Ram Verma clinched1st position while Anmol Sharma clinched 2nd position and Shivansh Sharma bagged 3rd position.

All position holders were given trophies and mementoes to participants which were sponsored by Krishan Lal Sharma (patron) Aware India Foundation for encouragement of youth of the villages.

The prizes were disbursed by the mother of martyr along with chief guest. The program was conducted by Vimal Sharma president AFI.

The chief guests Ashok Kumar former Director Sports SMVDSB & senior vice president SGFI paid floral tributes while joining with Pushpa Devi mother of martyr along with guest of honour, Puran Chand NT Jaganoo and members of AFI, prominent citizens, youths and relatives of martyr.

Speaking on the occasion the chief guest said that dedication, passion and spirit for daring acts and love for the nation was in his blood. He besides being a dutiful cop was also an outstanding sportsman. He saluted his mother for guidance & nurturing him with national spirit and patriotism.

On this occasion, a grand Shaheed Sepoy Raj Kumar Memorial Cycling competition was also organised in various age categories for youth of different villages Jaganoo, Karoawa, Marore, Ser wherein in sub-junior group (800 mtrs), Abhimanyu Thakur stood 1st while Vansh Balwal bagged 2nd place and Ramashray Khajuria clinched 3rd place.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Romesh Verma, Pawan Verma and Sham Lal brother’s of martyr, Mohan Lal Naib Sarpanch, Ganesh Kumar Panch of Panchayat Jaganoo, Sain Dass and Vikundal Sharma members of AFI and Abhi, Kuldeep Kumar and Narinder Kumar Raina (NCC).