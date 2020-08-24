Trial-cum-selection starts

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, Aug 24: Department of Youth Services and Sports today started trial-cum selection in the disciplines of Cricket, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Football and Badminton for All Age Group (AAG) boys, here at sports stadium.

The selection process being held under the patronage of Director General, YSS, Dr Saleem-ul-Rehman and under the supervision of District Youth Service and Sports Officer (DYSSO), Jaffar Hussain Sheikh, would continue for two days.

In the competition, about 50 students drawn from different institutions are participating. The selected players have to participate at Inter Zonal District Level Competition to be held w.e.f:- August 27 to September 4, 2020, in the discipline of Football and September 6 to 10, 2020 in the discipline of Cricket.

The trial event is being held under the guidance of Incharge ZPEO Zone Doda, Kishori Lal Thakur at Sports Stadium Doda.

Principal HSS Trown, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

The Trial-cum Selection is being conducted by the technical panel of experts of youth Services and Sports Department including Bhanu Partap Singh PEM, Ifroz Hussain PET, Ravinder Singh PET, Anayatullah Gattu PET, Parmod Thakur PET, Satya Devi PET, Nareshna Devi PET, Aqib Iqbal REK Tr. Ex. PET Bharat Bhushan, Jaleel Tak PET and Muzamil Rashid REK Tr. Zone Doda.