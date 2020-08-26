Trial-cum-selection held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Aug 26: Trial-cum-selection in the discipline of Football for all age (boys) was held here today at Government Higher Secondary School Boys.

Players and students of different Schools were selected for Inter Zonal District Level tournament which is going to be held from August 27, 2020 at District Headquarter Doda.

Earlier, the trial-cum-selection was inaugurated by ZPEO Bhaderwah Imran Tasadduq Malik in presence of senior officials Altaf Alam, Abdul Haq, Vijay Kumar, Tariq Mehmood, Mudassar Mughal and other REKs of the department.