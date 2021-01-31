Tourism Deptt organises One day trekking

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 31: Directorate of Tourism Jammu organised one day trek from Sarain to Mansar via Dhergarh in collaboration with Tawi Trekkers, here today.

About 80 trekkers including one 76 years old person along with 11 year old young trekker participated. The trekking was flagged off by Chander Mohan Gupta, JMC Mayor and Neelam Khajuria, Joint Director Tourism Jammu from Kala Kendra here.

Neelam Khajuria informed that the motive for organising this trekking is exhaustive reconnaissance of Purmandal Surinsar area and also to explore the possibility of linking Purmandal Surinsar Mohergarh Bhupnergarh as Adventure and leisure circuit.

Promoting the unexplored destinations of Jammu division shall boost the economy of the area and generate employment opportunities for the host population, she said.

She further informed that series of adventure activities are in the pipeline in coming days including Bicycle rally on the occasion of World Wetland Day on February 2nd RS Pura to Suchetgarh Border, Bike rally from Jammu-Patnitop-Dudu Basantgarh-Ramnagar-Mansar-Jammu and trekking expeditions at Doda and Ramban districts.

Khajuria also asked the trekkers to explore the nature while traversing through the Mansar-Surinsar wildlife sanctuary during the trek.

Assistant Director Tourism, Ambika Bali, Prof Lalit Mangotra, Advisor Tawi Trekkers and Ram Khajuria, president Tawi Trekkers besides other senior officers/officials of the Tourism Department were present on the occasion.