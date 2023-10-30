Top 5 Most breathtaking cricket grounds across the globe

The majority of cricket stadiums across the world are located in the heart of a busy city often become part of Cricket News. In this day and age, a cricket stadium rarely provides views of picturesque beauty. The ICC World Cup 2023 is being played across 10 different venues in India, offering different sceneries.

Nonetheless, there are a few stadiums across the world that are set amid snow-capped mountains, have a 360-degree view of a beach, or provide a bird’s eye view of a historical site. Grounds like these also make watching cricket easy on the eye and provide a lot of influx of tourists who love the game.

Some grounds picked in this article automatically lift everyone when a match is contested on them due to the beautiful experience these venues offer.

Here are the 5 Most breathtaking cricket grounds across the globe:

Galle International Stadium, Galle

Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka is one of the most unique venues where international cricket is played. Sri Lanka boasts a few beautiful cricket stadiums, but Galle stands tall amidst all of them due to a few reasons. The ground was built in 1876 as a race course and cricket began its journey at the venue in 1888.

The backdrop of the stadium shows a Dutch Fort. The spectators often relax on the fort and enjoy the action happening on the field. Viewers also get a scenic view of the Indian Ocean. These two attractions make it a brilliant spectacle and offer captivating experience. The stadium was devasted due to the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004 but was renovated again.

Queenstown Cricket Stadium, New Zealand

The Queenstown cricket stadium is without a doubt one of the most beautiful cricket stadiums in the world. It is situated in Otago, New Zealand’s South Island. The artistic mountains in the framework that spans the majority of the city are its distinguishing feature. The ground held its first international match in 2003, just two years after becoming a first-class venue.

Because the stadium is so close to the airport, fans can witness jets take off from such close quarters during games, which excites everyone. Several players must have roamed around the stadium for a moment to take in the natural beauty around the venue.

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The Adelaide Oval is one of the most historic cricket grounds in Australia. It was established in 1871 after the South Australian Cricket Association was formed. The ground is surrounded by trees and has St Peter’s Cathedral in its backdrop. Despite renovations, the stadium has retained its old-world charm and can accommodate over 30,000 fans.

Seated at the end where the grass-banked Hill remains, it is a stadium, with a few skyscrapers of Adelaide city center protruding up behind, bespeaking Australia’s material prosperity. But at the opposite end, with the River Torrens behind, the venue looks all the more enticing, adding another element to fans catching Cricket Live Score at the venue.

Newlands, Cape Town

The Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town is located behind and at the foot of the magnificent Table Mountains. Fans are captivated by the views of the Table Mountains from the stadium. Newlands is a well-known South African cricket stadium that annually hosts the New Year’s Test as well as ODIs and T20Is.

The mountain’s flanks are also beautiful, with lush foliage in the gullies giving way to sparser bush towards the peak. One of the world’s best botanical gardens begins the process that would lead to the formation of Table Mountain.

HPCA stadium, Dharamshala

At 5,000 feet, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association has carved a ground into the Himalayan slope, defying modern trends. It’s stunning from every angle, close-up and far away. The stadium is a sight to behold, nestled between the snow-capped Himalayas, and the multicolored seating arrangement adds to the spectacle.

The nice weather throughout the year, which is uncommon in other parts of India, adds to the stadium’s charm. The lovely snow-capped Dhauladhar range of the majestic Himalayas is the most prominent feature of this spectacular arena.