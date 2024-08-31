Three-day intramural sports event concludes

Kargil, Augt 31: To celebrate National Sports Day 2024, Department of Physical Education and Sports, GDC Zanskar hosted three-day intra-mural sports competition from 28th August promoting health, wellness, and teamwork among student concluded today.

The event featured a seminar on health and wellness. The staff and students of Model Public School Padum also attended the seminar, followed by thrilling table tennis matches where students participated with zeal and enthusiasm. The seminar highlighted the importance of self-care and fitness in achieving overall well-being.

Mustafa Ali, Director of Physical Education emphasized the need for students to prioritize their health and fitness to achieve their goals.

Four teams took part in the table tennis showcasing their skills and determination. In the women’s singles final, Zafina Akhtar of Team Penzila emerged victorious, defeating Falzang Angmo of Team Singey La. The women’s doubles title was clinched by Khalida Banoo and Falzang Angmo of Team Singey La, while Jigmat Akar of Team Penzi La won the men’s singles title. The men’s doubles title was won by Rigzin Chosfail and Tsering lundup of Omasi La.

On the occasion, Mohd Iqbal, Principal Model Public School Padum also spoke about the importance of health.

Prof. Ashan Ali, officiating Principal of GDC Zanskar said the energy and enthusiasm of students were palpable throughout the event,.

“We are proud to promote healthy competition and sportsmanship among our students. We look forward to many more exciting events like this,” he said. He also appreciated Department of Physical Education and Sports for conducting such events. The program was concluded with vote of thanks by Mustafa Ali, College Director of Physical Education and Sports.