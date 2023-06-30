Theater workshop held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: The theater play workshop was conducted by D-drama in the premises of Alexander Memorial School here today. The workshop was conducted in different age categories. For the age group of 4 to 6 years called “Explore and Express” and for the age group of 7 to 15 years called “Play to Play”.

The workshop was conducted under the guidance of Delight William Kler, an expert in theater in education. The idea behind organizing the event was to explore a joyful ride for children to enhance their drama skills.

Sunaina Mehta, Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu was the chief guest on this occasion. She encouraged the team for putting up such a brilliant show and sensitizing the children on the process of development and environmental issues.

Medhansh Sharma, Kyra Sharma, Aanya Gupta Batra, Kabir Chopra, Soham Chouhan, Aarya Aggarwal, Rolston Stephen, Noor Abrol, Sehrish Singh, Obed, Amira Gupta ,Evana Sawhney, Nitara Sawhney, Upasana, Kaashvi, Dviti Sharma, Vedant Jain and Amzi were among the children participated in the workshop.