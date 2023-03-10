Teams selected for Aerobic, Rhythmic Gymnastics National C’ships

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: The Gymnastics Association of Jammu and Kashmir today finalized the teams for participation in the 17th National Aerobic Gymnastics (men and women) Championship for all age groups and 26th Sub Junior National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship to be held at Gopalan Sports Centre, Bengaluru.

The teams shall take part in the three-day competition scheduled to take place from 29th March to 31st March. The participation of J&K team is sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

Vice President of Gymnastics Federation of India and President Gymnastics Association of J&K Kiran Wattal thanked J&K Government, specially the Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul for the timely support rendered by her for the preparation of the team. He along with general secretary GAJK Ravinder Singh wished the team members good luck for their performance in this National Championships.

Subsequently, the 25-member contingent of Rhythmic and Aerobic Gymnastics are screened by screening committee comprising Divisional Sports Officer Ashok Singh and Manager Satish Gupta in the presence of Gymnastics experts– Arjuna Awardee Krupali Singh (Incharge of Gymnastics Academy) and Manisha Gupta (Senior Gymnastics Coach) at MA Stadium, Jammu.

The team members of Aerobic Gymnastics in Senior category are Yaadavi Mahajan, Sudipti Khanna, Laksh Mahajan, Gourav Chettri, Manvinder Singh, Kamal Singh Chib, Mayank Jain, Honey Mehra, Sahil Sahi, Inderdeep Singh, Manav Gupta, Bushan Bogal and Chetna. in Junior category, Riya Sharma has been selected while in Sub Juniors category, team members are Kumail Ali Wani, Akshara Sharma, Ayman Tak, Arushi Gupta, Pranavi Sharma, Ruddraksh Khanna and Divyanshi.

In Rhythmic Gymnastics, Triza Bilal Thapa, Prachi Sharma, Sharnya Sharma and Hargun Kour have been selected for participation.

The team members are undergoing intensive training at Gymnastics Academy at M A Stadium which will continue till the departure of the contingent for Bengaluru.