Talk on ‘Corruption Free India’ held at DPSJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 29: Jammu Municipal Corporation Mayor, Rajinder Sharma conducted a talk on ‘Corruption Free India’ with the students of Delhi Public School Jammu (DPSJ), here today.

About 200 students of middle and senior wings of the School attended the session. The talk was initiated under the corruption-free India campaign led by Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The Mayor started his talk by quoting Prime Minister’s speech on 76th Independence Day wherein he urged all the countrymen to come together to defeat the evils of corruption and nepotism.

He emphasised on giving opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. Addressing the students as the future policy-makers, he inspired them to be the torchbearers of the noble initiative and also stressed upon the need to inculcate moral virtues like honesty, loyalty, integrity which will enable them to differentiate between right and wrong, good and bad.

Such virtues will further lead to efficiency, accountability and transparency in their actions and deeds. He appealed to the shining stars of DPS Jammu to take a lead in making India corruption-free.

Principal-DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra appreciated the initiative taken by the JMC for inspiring the youth of our nation to be the warriors of change. A formal vote of thanks was presented by the Headmaster, Ravi Kumar Kotroo. The session concluded with the reverberating chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Hardeep Singh Mankotia (Chairman-Swacch Bharat Standing Committee) and Raj Kumar Tarkhan (Chairman-Health and Sanitation) were present during the event.