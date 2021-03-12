Swankha Club beats Hiranagar Club by 3-0

Shaheed Memorial Volleyball Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 12: Shaheed Joginder Singh and Parshotam Singh Memorial Volleyball Tournament, organised by local youth, concluded at Village Sanoora, here today.

About 16 teams from Kathua and Samba districts participated in this tournament.

The final match of the tournament was played between Swankha Club and Hiranagar Club in which former defeated the later by 3-0 sets.

Durga Dass, Ex-MLA Hiranagar was the chief guest who gave away the prizes to the winners and runners-up teams. The winner team was awarded with cash prize of Rs 8000, whereas runners-up team awarded with cash prize of Rs 5000.

Rajinder Singh Jasrotia (Retired Captain), Devinder Singh Sarpanch Sanoora, Neeraj, Sunny and Palav were among the dignitaries who grace the final match along with locals.