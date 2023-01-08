Sunil, Gurdeep shine as Media XI defeats CCC by 6 wickets

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 8: Media XI Cricket Club (Media XI) Jammu remained better off Combined Cricket Club (CCC) to register a 6 wicket win in a friendly T20 cricket match being played at Sidhra Cricket Ground, here today.

Anticipating bowling friendly conditions, Media XI skipper Yash Khajuria opted to ball first and the decision was proven just as the Media XI bowlers took advantage of the swinging conditions and took 3 early wickets within the power play by conceding 22 runs.

CCC batters Bhanu Partap (14) and Niku (19) played with some grit and patience to avoid a batting collapse. Ashish (13), Bhanu (13) and Kunal (16) also chipped in and took CCC to a challenging 141/8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

For Media XI, Sunil Sambyal and Yash Khajuria took 3 wickets each while Arun and Ashu took 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

In reply, Media XI opener Gurdeep (71*) played match winning knock and took the CCC bowlers to the cleaners by hitting 10 spectacular boundaries and one six. Sunil Sambyal (22) was the second top scorer who played some high percentage shots to keep check on the asking rate.

With 13 needed off 12 balls Media Xi chased down the target in the penultimate over to hand a 6 wickets drubbing over CCC.

For CCC, Bhanu Partap took 3 wickets to remain the pick of the bowlers while Ashish and Dewa shared one wicket apiece.

Later, Gurdeep (71*) and Sunil Sambyal (22 runs & 3 Wickets) were jointly declared as ‘Player of Match’ for their outstanding performances with bat and ball.