Sumukhi lifts Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Trophy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: Sumukhi emerged overall winner of online contest of Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Trophy’s Season-2, a talent hunt competition, organised by French Club Jammu to pay tribute to noted Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

In dance category, Manthan Lakhnotra got first place, whereas Renu Bala bagged 2nd place and Anil Kumar remained 3rd, wherein in singing category, Sunil Singh Rana clinched first prize, while Vageesh got second place and Shammi Kumar secured 3rd prize.

In acting category, Sumukhi got 1st place, Aadhya Wazir bagged 2nd place, Amaya Vaid and Apurva Mishra shared 3rd place.

The performances of the contestants were adjudged by eminent jury members including Tarun Sharma (Actor and renowned Karate player), Pawan Verma (Theatrist), Titiksha Mahajan (Fashion Stylist), Vijay (MD & Choreographer, VJ Dance Academy) and Arushi Mahajan (French Club Member), whereas the event was organised under the supervision of Arun Sharma (Founder and President of French Club).