Stuti, Dhruv, Sudipti stood 1st in Gymnastics

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 20: District Jammu Gymnastics Championship, organised by Gymnastics Association, concluded at Gymnastics Academy, MA Stadium, here today.

Shilpa Gupta, trustee of SP Smart HSS was the chief guest, whereas Kiran Wattal, President of the J&K Gymnastics Association was the guest of honour and Sunil Sharma vice president was the special guest.

In Rhythmic, Stuti Gupta got first position, Bavleen Kaur and Viomini Dogra stood 2nd and 3rd respectively, in Aerobic (Men section), Dhruv Dewan, Gourav Chettri & Sahil Sahi secured top three places respectively.

In Aerobic (women category), Sudipti Khanna got first position, Yaadavi Mahajan-2nd and Stuti-3rd.

Prizes were distributed to the medal winners in presence of a large gathering of the gymnasts.

Former international gymnasts Kamal Singh, Manvinder Singh, Mayank Jain, Honey Mehra, Parul Mehra were also honoured during the event. The prominent people including SP Singh, Manager, and Satish Gupta, Manager were present during the event.

The championship was sponsored by J&K Sports Council.